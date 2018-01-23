Orange County is looking for a new housewife! Meghan Edmonds, who was introduced as a full-time cast member on The Real Housewives of Orange County in season 10, announced on Tuesday, January 23, that she was done with the show. “After three seasons of the rollercoaster that is The Real Housewives of Orange County I’ve decided to hang up my OC Housewife hat,” Edmonds wrote on her blog. Bravo has now confirmed the news.

“I arrived at this multi-faceted decision after much thought, and then I thought some more. As you might suspect filming this show takes a massive emotional toll: I’m literally filming my real life in real time and engaged in situations and circumstances which can be contentious. Then, when the show airs, we relive some trying of the most trying moments in our lives and then endure the public’s reaction; we never come out as winners to every viewer,” the reality star continued. “But what you might not suspect is the physical toll: filming is grueling! After my first season I knew what to expect for round two, but even still, filming during IVF and then the beginning of pregnancy during my second season was difficult. I was hormonal and tired all the time. But my third season takes the cake: I had a newborn and had to hire a full time live-in nanny (my cousin) so as to allow me the flexibility to meet my obligations of continuous days and long hours of filming, traveling, etc. When I was home I was a full time hands-on mom (you didn’t get to see this) doing all the regular mom stuff including waking up at all hours to breast feed my baby – all while my husband worked his crazy baseball schedule around the US while I was learning how to be a first time mom. Again, I was hormonal and EXHAUSTED.”

Edmonds, 33, is currently pregnant with twin boys! She revealed in her post that after filming a “challenging” season 12, she knew after the reunion she couldn’t continue. “I was only 5 weeks pregnant when I filmed the reunion and I was already exhausted. I knew that I was going to have a long pregnancy growing the twins and it would be next to impossible to film. I could do it, but did I really want to?” she wrote. “Twin pregnancies must be treated more delicately than a singleton pregnancy and are high-risk by default, so I also wanted to have a peaceful pregnancy with positive influences. Consistent positive influences are harder to find on RHOC!”

Noting that she was sad to be leaving, she felt it as the right time to completely focus on her family. She said she also wanted to spend more time with her husband, Jim Edmonds. “I know this is what I must do. I must focus on my family and my pregnancy,” she wrote. “I will miss the rush of the first all-cast event of the season, the anticipation of receiving each week’s episode, the thrill of wrapping the reunion. I have made soul sisters in Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge and that can’t be lost. They have touched my heart and I would do anything for them and I know they feel the same way about me – what a gift to have found that on RHOC! But I guess it’s time for me to become an actual real housewife of sorts. Oh, the irony!”

