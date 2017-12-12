The OG of the OC has spoken … and she’s not happy with Meghan King Edmonds. Vicki Gunvalson told Us Weekly exclusively that she has “no desire” to talk to her Real Housewives of Orange County costar.

“No desire, truly no desire to see her. She lives in St. Louis, I don’t even know what she was doing on our show anyway,” Gunvalson told Us exclusively on Tuesday, December 12. “She lives in St. Louis, she’s pregnant, she has her husband, they’re going to have six kids, she’s not friends with anybody. I don’t know what the correlation with her is. She’s socially friends with people, but we don’t all hang out together. I think it’s time for her to turn the chapter to something else and maybe not be our show, we’ll see.”

As previously reported, Meghan announced she was pregnant with her second child with husband Jim Edmonds at the RHOC season 12 reunion. The couple, who tied the knot in October 2014, welcomed 1-year-old daughter Aspen in November 2016 after undergoing vitro fertilization. Jim has four children from two previous marriages.

Gunvalson, who is preparing to be the Grand Marshal in the Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade, also spoke to Us about her relationships with Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador, who she made up with during the emotional reunion that aired in November.

“It was so nice to make up, it’s so good,” Gunvalson said. “It’s the holidays and it’s gotten us busy and we’re never going to be the same as we were before, but we are definitely in a better place, a great place. I don’t want to go backwards anymore. They hurt me, I hurt them and nobody benefitted. We just have to move on now.”

The Bravo star revealed that if she could do anything differently in regards to her friendship with Judge and Beador, she wouldn’t have dated her ex, Brooks Ayers, who her cast members accused of faking cancer back in season 10.

“Well I wouldn’t have dated my ex, that would have been a great step to take back then!” Gunvalson explained. “That was really a main reason why we were fighting. That was five years. That was an interesting revelation to me that I was sadly, 100 percent trusting of someone and learned from that. Everyone moves on. He’s in a better place. I’m in a better place. I’m glad he’s happy, but I guess we all have to date a bad boy once in our life, right?”

She added, “At least I didn’t marry him!”

Two friendships that Gunvalson doesn’t have to worry about are with fellow RHOC costars Lydia McLaughlin and Peggy Sulahian.

“It’s good, they’re easy friends. I never have to worry about backstabbing or conflict and they’re good people,” Gunvalson told Us. “I don’t have to worry about what I say will come back around bite me in the butt. I’m keeping my friend circle very small right now.”

Bravo has not yet announced who is returning for the next season of RHOC, but if asked, Gunvalson, who is the only original cast member still on the show, would definitely sign on.

“I would say yes. My life isn’t over yet. I’m having fun!” Gunvalson said.

Reporting by Travis Cronin

