It’s official. Shannon Beador has filed for divorce from her husband, David Beador, after 17 years of marriage, Us Weekly confirms.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 53, filed in O.C. Superior Court on Friday, December 1, more than one month after announcing her split from the businessman.

“After much thought and careful consideration, David and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” Shannon said in a statement on BravoTV.com in October. “We remain partners in parenthood and are committed to raising our three daughters. This is not the future we envisioned, and we kindly ask for privacy, especially for our children, during this transitional time.”

The former couple share three daughters: Sophie, 15, and twins Stella and Adeline, 12.

Shannon and David’s tumultuous relationship has been well-documented on RHOC since she joined the reality series in 2014. After she revealed in season 10 in 2015 that David had been unfaithful, they went to therapy and later renewed their vows at the Inn at Rancho Santa Fe in California.

During a November 13 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Shannon opened up about how she is coping since splitting from David. She admitted, “I’ve been having good days and bad days.”

