Shannon Beador just made her first public appearance as a single woman, and it was full of emotions. The Real Housewives of Orange County star opened up about how she is coping after she announced her divorce from husband David Beador during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Monday, November 13.

“When you we filmed the reunion, we had been separated for five weeks and there was a part of me that thought finally getting it out there would be a sense of relief but in actuality it made it official and it made it real,” Shannon said after host Andy Cohen played a clip from RHOC’s upcoming reunion. ”So I’ve been having, sorry, I tear up again, I’ve been having good days and bad days.”

Shannon continued: “Like last week, I saw he took his wedding ring off and that’s inevitable but it’s just making the adjustment and I have good days and bad days. No more downer tonight. It’s all good. It’s all good. This had to happen and good times are ahead.”

Cohen and fellow guest Leslie Grossman comforted the Bravo reality star after she got emotional.

“You’re OK, feeling emotion,” Cohen said. “You can be however you want to be.”

“I think that’s why people love Shannon,” the American Horror Story actress and Bravo superfan said. “Because you’ve been so real, you’ve been so open with your struggles and you are representing tons and tons of people who are going through the exact same thing.”

Shannon announced her separation from her husband of 17 years last month and broke the news to her RHOC costars while filming the season 12 reunion the same day.

The former couple have been very open with fans about their relationship since Shannon joined the cast of RHOC in season 9 in 2014. During season 10, Shannon revealed David had been unfaithful and the pair worked on their marriage in front of the cameras. They later renewed their vows, but things became tumultuous again during seasons 11 and 12 after Shannon’s costar Vicki Gunvalson’s false allegations that David had been physically abusive, which Shannon claimed caused her to gain 40 pounds due to stress.

The amicable exes attended a USC football game with their three daughters, Sophie, 15, and twins Stella and Adeline, 12, on November 5, a little over a week after announcing their split.

Part one of the Real Housewives of Orange Country reunion airs on Bravo Monday, November 20, at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!