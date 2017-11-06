Friendly exes! The Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador and her estranged husband, David Beador, attended a University of Southern California Homecoming game together on Sunday, November 5, more than a week after announcing their split.

Celebrity Splits 2017

The exes were joined by their eldest daughter, Sophie, 15, as they watched the Trojans take on the Arizona Wildcats at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum. (The pair are also parents of twin daughters Stella and Adeline.)

“Go Trojans!” Shannon captioned an Instagram pic of the trio. “Still a family outing! And for those that have negatively commented, it’s all about my kids. Have a nice night.”

Before They Were Real Housewives

As previously reported, the reality star announced to her RHOC costars that the couple were splitting while filming the season 12 reunion on October 27.

“After much thought and careful consideration, David and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” she said in a statement to BravoTV.com. “We remain partners in parenthood and are committed to raising our three daughters. This is not the future we envisioned, and we kindly ask for privacy, especially for our children, during this transitional time.”

Celeb Exes Reunited

Shannon and David have had their ups and downs over the years. They went to therapy after she revealed in season 10 that he had been unfaithful. They later renewed their vows, but their relationship hit another bump during season 11.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!