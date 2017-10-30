Like many women, Shannon Beador’s waist size fluctuates. It’s an issue the Real Housewives of Orange County star addressed over the summer.

“Yes, I have gained weight. A lot of weight. About 40 pounds to be exact,” she wrote in a July Instagram post before the reality show’s season 12 premiere. “I have not had plastic surgery or fillers. It’s just plain and simple weight gain.”

Nearly five months later, the Beador is back in her skinny jeans. The mother of three, who announced plans to split from her husband of 17 years, David Beador, showed off her slimmer figure in an Instagram photo on Sunday, October 29.

Hollywood's Ugliest Divorces

In the picture, a beaming Beador, 53, poses between her hairstylist and makeup artist after filming the season 12 reunion show. She captioned the image: “Big hugs to @erickabrannon and @prive_shay for continual touch ups on a very emotional day. And a huge thank you to my cast mates and fans who are lifting me up with their love and support!”

Reunion Season 12. Big hugs to @erickabrannon and @prive_shay for continual touch ups on a very emotional day. 😘 And a huge thank you to my cast mates and fans who are lifting me up with their love and support! ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Shannon Beador (@shannonbeador) on Oct 29, 2017 at 8:43am PDT

One day earlier, Beador’s BFF and fellow RHOC castmate Tamra Judge, shared a snap from backstage at the reunion. “Emotionally exhausted,” she wrote. “Think I’ll lay in bed all day. Prayers for my bestie @shannonbeador.”

Emotionally exhausted. Think I’ll lay in bed all day 😴. Prayers for my bestie @shannonbeador 🙏 A post shared by Tamra Judge (@tamrajudge) on Oct 28, 2017 at 8:24am PDT

Shannon and David announced they were separating on Friday, October 27.

Celebrity Splits of 2017

“We remain partners in parenthood and we are committed to raising our three daughters,” they wrote in a joint statement on BravoTV.com. “This is not the future we envisioned and we kindly ask for privacy.”

The former couples’s tumultuous marriage has been chronicled on the Bravo reality series since Beador joined the cast in 2014. Though David was unfaithful, the parents spent time in therapy and even renewed their vows in August 2016. She will address what went wrong on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in the second week of November.

The exes share three daughters: Sophie, 15, and twins Stella and Adeline, 12.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!