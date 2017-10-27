Shannon Beador and her husband, David Beador, have split after 17 years of marriage, the Real Housewives of Orange County star’s rep confirms to Us Weekly.

“After much thought and careful consideration, David and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” Shannon, 53, said in a statement on BravoTV.com. “We remain partners in parenthood and are committed to raising our three daughters. This is not the future we envisioned, and we kindly ask for privacy, especially for our children, during this transitional time.”

The reality star also announced the news to her RHOC costars while filming the season 12 reunion on Friday, October 27, her rep tells Us. Additionally, Shannon will address the separation on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in the second week of November.

The former couple’s tumultuous marriage has been documented on the Bravo reality series since she joined the cast in season 9 in 2014. After she revealed in season 10 that David had been unfaithful, they spent some time in therapy, and later renewed their vows at the Inn at Rancho Santa Fe in California.

Things became rocky again during season 11, when Shannon gained 40 pounds due to stress in the wake of costar Vicki Gunvalson‘s false allegations that David had been physically abusive. Still, she didn’t blame Gunvalson, 55. “I just went off the wagon a little,” Shannon exclusively told Us in July.

Shannon and David share three daughters: Sophie, 15, and twins Stella and Adeline, 12.

