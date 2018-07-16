Back on the market! Shannon Beador is ready to move on from ex-husband David Beador.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 54, spoke candidly about dipping her toes back in the dating pool during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

“My good friend Tamra [Judge] pulls out the stops for her friend, you’ll see that,” Shannon recently told Us of the upcoming RHOC season. “The whole thing is awkward to me, especially when you get set up with someone. It’s all new, so new, but it’s kind of exiting at the same time.”

The Real for Real Cuisine creator added that while she “was hoping” to double date with fellow single costar Kelly Dodd, it didn’t happen. Even so, the duo have a “great” friendship this season and have “come to an understanding with each other” amid their respective divorces.

Shannon also spoke candidly about mourning her split from David after 17 years of marriage. “I shed a lot of tears those seven months. It was hard and my kids saw it too and you want to try and be as positive as you can,” she explained. “I just kept saying, ‘Mom’s sad. Your mom’s sad.’ I had to cry it out I guess. I don’t know. I had to get it out of my system.” The duo called it quits in December 2017, one month after announcing they had separated.

The Bravo star noted that the breakup has caused a great deal of drama. “My divorce is anything but friendly right now. There’s a lot of anger, not necessarily coming from me, but there’s just a lot of emotion out there,” she admitted to Us. “It makes it difficult. I just keep trying to look past it and know that at some point, everything is going to be settled and over and I can completely shut that chapter in my life and move on. I’m really looking forward to that day.”

David has since moved on with Lesley Cook, who he began dating shortly after Shannon filed for divorce.

Shannon and David have chronicled the ups and downs of their relationship on the reality series. Although David was unfaithful, the duo participated in therapy before renewing their vows in August 2016. They share three daughters: Sophie, 16, Stella, 14, and Adeline, 14.

Real Housewives of Orange County season 13 premieres on Bravo Monday, July 16, at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Brody Brown

