Kelly Dodd is on the market for a rent-a-husband! Nearly one month after announcing her plans to file for divorce from husband of 11 years, Michael Dodd, the Real Housewives of Orange County star opened up to Us Weekly about how she’s doing post-split. Watch the video above.

“It’s good, we are co-parenting, and we’re trying not to fight,” Dodd, 42, told Us Weekly. “We’re just trying to keep things calm.”

The Bravo star admits they have only spoken to each other about their 11-year-old daughter Jolie, but told Us that Michael is “a great guy, awesome dad and good husband.” However, despite her kind words, Dodd does not see them getting back together like they did after she filed for divorce in 2012.

“I tried,” Dodd said of her marriage. “I see what my parents were like…I don’t want that for my daughter. I don’t want that kind of relationship for her. I want her to know what a really loving, passionate, calm relationship is like.”

While Dodd said she is not ready to date, she jokingly told Us she’s looking for a “rent-a-husband.”

“I need like a rent-a-husband. Just setting up TVs, setting up bills, direct TV, getting cable. I haven’t done that since I was in college,” Dodd told Us. “He [Michael] seriously was my assistant; he would do everything for me. And now I feel like I’m overwhelmed.”

In September, Dodd told the Daily Mail that she planned on leaving her husband.

“Our marriage is over, I’m out of there!” she said. “We’ve had problems for years and I’ve had enough. I’m done with our marriage. It’s just a case where two people can’t get along. It’s best if we went our separate ways and concentrate on our daughter.”

To find out which celebrity Kelly would like to date, watch the video above.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!