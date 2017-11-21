Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador took to Instagram in October after filming the season 12 reunion show to thank her makeup artist for “continual touch ups on a very emotional day.” She wasn’t just being dramatic

In the Bravo special that aired on Monday, November 20, a heartbroken Shannon revealed that her husband, David Beador, was the one to end their 17 year marriage in September. “It’s not what I wanted and it’s been really, really hard,” she admitted through tears. “We went on a trip to Hawaii, which I kind of hoped would bring everything together, but he left the trip early. And when I came home, he said, ‘We’re done,’” Shannon told host Andy Cohen.

“I said to David, when he told me it was over, ‘What happened? We had a couple of amazing years,’” she recalled of the conversation. “And he goes, ‘We had a couple good months.’ It was just a knife in the heart.”

Shannon wasn’t totally shocked by David’s gut-wrenching announcement. There were warning signs that their relationship was circling the drain. “I did have a conversation with him at the beginning of the summer that I just couldn’t keep living this way,” she said, adding that he lived in a separate wing of the house.

Though Shannon called the breakup “heartbreaking,” the mom of Sophie, 15, and 12-year-old twins Stella and Adeline sees a silver lining.

“I’m a role model for my kids and and it got to the point where I wasn’t teaching my daughters positive lessons,” she explained. “They deserve a happy and joyful home and that’s where we are now . . . it’s my job now to show the girls — I’m scared, I’m 53 years old, it’s the first time I’ve been out on my own, but I can do it.”

Sophie, Stella and Adeline have been living with Shannon full-time since the separation, but see their dad regularly. “We’ve agreed for the benefit of our daughters to be amicable,” Shannon said. “It was always a tradition to go to Sunday night dinner so we meet him for dinner on Sunday nights. And we still go to the USC games and take the kids, which is hard, but it’s a benefit for them.”

The former couple’s tumultuous marriage has been chronicled on RHOC since Shannon joined the cast in 2014. Though David was allegedly unfaithful, the two spent time in therapy and even renewed their vows in August 2016.

