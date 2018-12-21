Days after estranged husband David Beador filed an order to prevent her from drinking alcohol around their children, Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador fired back with her own court documents.

“I am informed and believe — based on his communication with me (and sometimes his refusal to communicate) — that the Respondent is deeply angry with me and was looking to hurt and embarrass me,” the 54-year-old reality star wrote in documents obtained by Us Weekly. “His Request for Order was apparently designed to attract media attention and assert control.”

Shannon’s rebuttal comes after David, also 54, claimed that Shannon said on TV that she “’self-medicates’ with alcohol’ and that such behavior is “detrimental” to their children: daughter Sophie, 16, and twin girls Stella and Adeline, 15.

But the Bravo personality told the court David had it all wrong. “The term to which Respondent refers (and mischaracterizes), ‘self-medicate,’ was used during a frank conversation about the breakdown of our marriage and the issues precipitating it; the conversation was filmed for the television show of which I have been a cast member for five years,” she wrote. “At no time did I use the term ‘self-medicating’ or say that I was abusing alcohol. Respondent is basing his request on a moment of a TV show that has been edited for entertainment purposes.”

Shannon continued: “In real life, I have admitted to making a handful of poor choices in the last year-and-a-half, but I have taken responsibility for my mistakes and discussed them with our children, their therapist, and my therapist. The same cannot be said about the Respondent’s accountability.”

On the form, the California native specified that she does not consent to the order David requested but does consent to the order that “(a) neither parent shall engage in any behavior that is detrimental to the children, (b) each party shall supervise the children appropriately when they are in his/her care; and (c) each party shall co-parent cooperatively and communicate respectfully with the other at all time.”

This isn’t the first time David has brought up alcohol during the custody battle. In March, the entrepreneur said RHOC “encourages excess drinking.”

“I only want what is best for my kids and Shannon,” he told Us Weekly at the time.

Shannon filed for divorce from David in December 2017 after 17 years of marriage. She told Us in July she’s dating again, and David is in a relationship with Lesley Cook.

