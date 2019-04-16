It’s going down in the O.C. Kelly Dodd may no longer be feuding with her family, but she is at odds with her Real Housewives of Orange County costar Tamra Judge.

A video of Tamra, 51, and Shannon Beador discussing Kelly, 43, while filming season 14 of the reality series surfaced on social media earlier this month. In the clip, the CUT Fitness owner can be heard saying, “She pushed her mother down the stairs” and “Kelly Dodd is the common problem.”

While Tamra denied accusing Kelly of pushing her mother in several social media comments, her castmate clearly still has an issue the bodybuilder.

“I am so happy to have my family back!!” Kelly recently captioned a photo of her mother and brother via Instagram. “It’s lent and it’s all about forgiveness.. my Mom hates @tamrajudge always told me to be careful!! @realericmeza #family #lent #forgiveness #love.”

Kelly also denied any allegations that she pushed her mother down the stairs in the comments section, telling one viewer that “people really need to mind their own business.”

According to screenshots, the reality star added in a since-deleted comment that her mother “wants to sue” Tamra. “@jimbellinoexrhoc was right about Tamra she hasn’t learned her lesson,” Kelly wrote, referring to Jim Bellino’s lawsuit against Tamra and Shannon over comments they made about his divorce from former RHOC star Alexis Bellino.

While Kelly is clearly not getting along with Tamra, she has surprisingly forgiven one of her other costars — Vicki Gunvalson!

“So does this mean you forgive Vicki since it’s Lent,” one user asked in the comments section of her post. Kelly simply replied, “yes.”

Kelly and Vicki, 57, went head to head during season 13 of RHOC after the COTO Insurance CEO went on a double date with Kelly’s ex-husband, Michael, and his new girlfriend. Their feud heated up during the reunion after Vicki claimed Kelly did cocaine, which she denied.

Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson and newbie Braunwyn Windham-Burke are also currently filming season 14.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is expected to return to Bravo later this year.

