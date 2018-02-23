Vicki Gunvalson’s boyfriend Steve Lodge played matchmaker, and her Real Housewives of Orange County costar Kelly Dodd is not happy about it. A source close to production tells Us Weekly that Kelly is upset that Lodge introduced her ex-husband, Michael Dodd, to his new girlfriend.

“Kelly is mad because she believes this report that Vicki and Steve set Kelly’s ex up with the new girl he’s dating. She’s mad because she feels betrayed by Vicki,” the source explains. “Vicki denies she had anything to do with setting them up. She says they met outside of her.”

The insider adds, “Michael and Steve are very good friends. Michael asked Vicki and Steve not to tell Kelly. Vicki honors her word in terms of not telling Kelly about Michael dating someone. Vicki didn’t feel it was her place, because the news should have come from Michael. Steve was the one who set them up.”

Kelly took to Twitter to slam Gunvalson and Lodge on Thursday, February 22, after she heard the reports of the set-up. “@pagesix Steve Lodge is a douche bag along with his pig of a GF!! And I am 42 years old not 44years old!” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

As previously reported, Kelly and Michael split after 11 years of marriage in September 2017. The pair, who share 11-year-old daughter Jolie, previously broke up in 2012, but later called of their divorce. Gunvalson, meanwhile, started dating Lodge in May 2016. The COTO Insurance founder, 55 and Kelly, 42, have been close since the latter joined the series for season 11 in 2016.

Us previously confirmed that filming for the upcoming thirteenth season of RHOC is currently underway. Gunvalson, Kelly, Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador are all returning to the Bravo hit. Another source tells Us that a woman named Gina Kirschenheiter is joining the women for season 13. It’s unclear if she’ll be a full-time Housewife or play a friend role on the series. (Bravo declined to comment on casting rumors.)

As previously reported, Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin and Peggy Sulahian all announced they were exiting the series after season 12.

