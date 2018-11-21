Is the O.C. about the lose a Housewife? Kelly Dodd declared that she will not return to The Real Housewives of Orange County for season 14 with Vicki Gunvalson after she suggested Kelly did cocaine.

“If they don’t do something to Vicki how could I go back … I’m not going to sell my soul for this ratchet liar!” Kelly, 43, replied to a fan on Tuesday, November 20, via Instagram.

“They [are] running that show to the ground and hurting people’s reputation and my brand !!” the Bravo star added after another fan suggested Vicki, 56, and Tamra Judge should leave the series. “They can have her I’m out! I don’t need this s—t!”

In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek for the RHOC reunion, the Coto Insurance founder and Kelly get into a heated argument. “I don’t do cocaine, sorry,” Vicki quipped before Kelly shot back, “I don’t do cocaine, either.”

Kelly joined the cast of RHOC in 2016 for season 11. Vicki, the self-proclaimed “OG of the O.C.,” has been part of the long-running Bravo show for all 13 seasons. Kelly also alleged on Monday, November 19, the other women, including Tamra and Shannon Beador, didn’t want to film with Vicki in the past.

“If it wasn’t for me, she would’ve been out Tamra and Shannon didn’t want to film with her,” she wrote on Instagram. “I shouldn’t have had her back she would be gone. That lady has no loyalty.”

Vicki and Kelly became fast friends after the latter joined the series, but their relationship became strained during season 13 after Kelly accused Vicki and Vicki’s boyfriend, Steve Lodge, of setting up her ex-husband, Michael Dodd, with a new woman. While Vicki tried to downplay playing matchmaker, she did admit to going on double dates with Michael and his new girlfriend.

Part one of The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion airs on Bravo Sunday, November 25, at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!