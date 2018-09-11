Call it a coincidence. Gina Kirschenheiter may have filed for divorce during her first season on The Real Housewives of Orange County, but the new Bravo star does not blame the series for the end of her marriage to her estranged husband, Matt Kirschenheiter.

“It’s a very complicated situation and I do think that it wasn’t the show,” Gina, 34, exclusively told Us Weekly. “I think that moving to California had a very big, big impact on our relationship. Because when we were on Long Island it was a community of people surrounding us.”

She added: “I think that had I known that this was gonna happen, I actually wouldn’t have done the show … I mean nobody really wants to get divorced while they’re on a reality show. It’s hard to watch.”

Us confirmed in July that Gina and Matt, who share sons Nicholas, 6, and Luca, 3, and daughter Sienna, 4, split after seven years of marriage. While Matt does not appear on the series, fans saw Gina admit that they were having martial issues to her costar Emily Simpson on the Monday, September 10, episode of RHOC.

The reality TV personality, who admitted the divorce was the “right decision,” also clarified reports that she was seeking sole custody of their three children.

“I don’t know what technically people are pulling from where, but the bottom line is Matt lives in L.A. during the week, so that’s where he is and whenever he can come home, he comes home,” she explained. “I would never … I would never, ever, ever move my kids away from their father. Ever. I don’t care where he goes or I go, we’re … we are always … we have ended our institution of marriage. But we will always be a family.”

As for Matt tuning into RHOC, Gina told Us that he drops in on the series, but does not watch every episode.

“I don’t put pressure on him.I don’t ask him about it. He’ll … every once in a while he’ll text me and he’ll be like, ‘By the way, you were totally right. You know, you never said that, and I know you never said that,’” she said. “I know he’s kinda watching it. I know he’s rooting for me. He’s always … he’s my bud. Yeah. I really think this isn’t like a lighting your crap on fire type of break up situation.”

She added: “He’s still like a pain in the ass, you know what I mean? But, he is the most important pain in the ass, you know?”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

For the latest TV news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “Watch With Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!