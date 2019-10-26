



, one of the nannies for Meghan King Edmonds and Jim Edmonds children, has denied allegations that the former baseball pro had an affair with her.

Us Weekly broke the news on Friday, October 25, that Jim, 49 had filed for divorce from Meghan, 35, one day after their fifth wedding anniversary. A source told Us that one of the reasons for the split was that Meghan believed Jim was cheating on her with a nanny. Meghan and Jim have four nannies and a live-in au pair.

Wilson, 22, took to Instagram to give her side of the story on Saturday, October 26. A commenter asked her, “are the rumors true?” to which she replied, “the allegations are completely false.”

Meghan also seemingly confirmed that Wilson, who runs a lifestyle blog, was the nanny on Instagram. One eagle-eyed user commented on Meghan’s Instagram that Jim had posted a few pictures of Wilson on his account. The former Real Housewives of Orange County star responded with a thumbs-up emoji.

A source told Us on Friday that Meghan accused her husband and Wilson of “having an affair” but they denied the allegations.

“The nanny is someone who has worked for them for years and is like family,” the insider told Us. “During the argument, Meghan called the cops, but nothing came of it. Jim didn’t put his hands on her. The police chalked it up to a verbal dispute. No arrests were made.”

The source added that: “Meghan and Jim have been fighting. The latest fight began when he went to a recent hockey game and she began interrogating him about who he went with.”

Meghan gave her Instagram followers a small update on how she’s doing in the wake of the drama in an Instagram selfie posted on Friday. “So raw,” she captioned the pic of herself in pajamas and makeup-free. Some celebrity pals showed their support for the reality TV star, including her former Real Housewives of Orange County costar Tamra Judge and Bravo star Todd Chrisley.

Meghan and Jim tied the knot in October 2014 and share daughter Aspen, 2, and 16-month-old twin sons, Hart and Hayes. Jim was previously married to Allison Jayne Raski from 2008 to 2014. He and Raski, 39, are the parents of five children.

In June, the pair struggled with another scandal when Jim was caught sexting another woman while Meghan was pregnant with their twins.

“I engaged in an inappropriate conversation with this person,” the former St. Louis Cardinals player told Us in a statement at the time. “At no time was there any type of relationship or physical contact. Absolutely none. This is someone trying to profit from my name. I am aware she has done this to others in the past.”

Earlier this week, Meghan told the Daily Dish that she and Jim were“still working it day by day” and “going to counseling.”