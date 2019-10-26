



Taking aim? Jim Edmonds seemingly fired back at estranged wife Meghan King Edmonds one day after Us Weekly exclusively revealed that he filed for divorce.

The former baseball player, 49, shared a cryptic quote on his Instagram Story on Saturday, October 26. “No one can throw a bigger tantrum than a narcissist whose [sic] losing control of someone else’s mind,” the post read. He then set his account to private.

Us broke the news on Friday, October 25, that Jim and Meghan, 35, split after five years of marriage. The estranged couple are parents of daughter Aspen, 2, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, 16 months.

“Meghan and Jim have been fighting,” a source told Us. “The latest fight began when he went to a recent hockey game and she began interrogating him about who he went with.”

According to an insider, the Real Housewives of Orange County star accused Jim of “having an affair” with one of their four nannies. “The nanny is someone who has worked for them for years and is like family,” a source said. “During the argument, Meghan called the cops, but nothing came of it. Jim didn’t put his hands on her. The police chalked it up to a verbal dispute. No arrests were made.”

Jim and the employee denied the allegations when the blogger confronted them, an insider revealed.

Meghan has also posted on social media since the split. She shared a makeup-free selfie on Friday with the caption, “So raw.” The reality star documented her attendance at a fundraiser in St. Louis hours after Jim took steps to end their marriage.

Trouble for the pair became public knowledge in June when the former athlete found himself embroiled in a texting scandal. “I engaged in an inappropriate conversation with this person,” he said in an exclusive statement to Us of the messages he sent while Meghan was pregnant with their twins. “At no time was there any type of relationship or physical contact. Absolutely none. This is someone trying to profit from my name. I am aware she has done this to others in the past.”

Meghan claimed to The Daily Dish on Thursday, October 24 — the twosome’s fifth wedding anniversary — that they were working on mending their relationship with counseling: “I think after such a breach of trust, it’s so hard to rebuild from there.”