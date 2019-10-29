



Two sides to every story. Meghan King Edmonds spoke out for the first time since her split from her now-estranged husband, Jim Edmonds.

“Out of respect for my children and my family, I find it unnecessary to go into all the gritty details. What I will say is that, in the wake of the sexting situation, my husband was drinking and partying with much younger women, including several of our babysitters, and I found this gallivanting inappropriate, immature, and downright odd,” Meghan wrote in a lengthy blog post titled “Broken,” which she published on Tuesday, October 29. “While I initially wrote it off because during several of these outings, his 22-year-old daughter was present, given his previous indiscretions, I was uncomfortable. Even more so when he started lying about where he was going or who he was going with—and deleting entire text conversations on his phone with several of these young women.”

She continued: “To be clear, I don’t know if Jim slept with our babysitter or whether they were just being exceedingly inappropriate by hanging out socially without either of them telling me (and Jim expressly lying to me about it). I’ve gone back and forth with my thoughts for a couple days but as I write this, I don’t think he did. But I still don’t understand why he’d lie. And why would she lie?”

Us Weekly broke the news of the Edmonds’ separation on Friday, October 25, one day after the pair celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary. A source told Us exclusively that the former Bravo personality, 35, called the police after an argument with the retired MLB player, 49, but it was described as a verbal dispute and no arrests were made. Jim subsequently filed for divorce.

“Meghan and Jim have been fighting,” the source said. “The latest fight began when he went to a recent hockey game and she began interrogating him about who he went with.”

A second insider claimed that Meghan accused Jim of cheating with their nanny, “who has worked for them for years and is like family.” The family had four nannies and a live-in au pair.

“She confronted the nanny and Jim,” the second insider told Us.

The athlete later denied the accusations, writing on Instagram on Monday, October 28, “I did not sleep with our nanny.”

Meghan concluded on Tuesday that she is “broken for my family.”

“I am buried in despair. I cry at the drop of a hat. But I am enduring. I will set an example for my children and I will teach them to love and respect people while also knowing how to condone unethical or wrong behavior,” she wrote. “I will facilitate healthy, consistent, and ongoing relationships with their father and with his family despite the hurt I feel from them because my children should not reap the karma of my personal situations.”

The estranged couple tied the knot in October 2014. They are the parents of daughter Aspen, 2, and twin sons Hayes and Hart, 16 months.

The news of their breakup came four months after Jim admitted to sending “inappropriate” text messages with another woman during Meghan’s second pregnancy. However, in an exclusive statement to Us, he denied having “any type of relationship or physical contact” with the woman.

In the wake of the texting scandal, the blogger wrote on her website that she “did nothing wrong” and did not “deserve this.” She added, “No one said it would be easy, I just didn’t think it would be this hard.”

This is Meghan’s second divorce. Jim was previously married to Lee Ann Horton, who died from cancer in 2015, and Allison Jayne Raski; he has four other children from those unions