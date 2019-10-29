Jim-Edmonds-Clarifies-Why-He-Was-Spotted-With-Nanny-at-Hockey-Game





Everything is not what it seems? Jim Edmonds spoke out after photos surfaced of him at a hockey game with his 22-year-old nanny, Carly Wilson, amid allegations that he cheated on his estranged wife, Meghan King Edmonds, with the caretaker.

“I didn’t take her to an event by myself. Get your facts straight,” the 49-year-old former baseball player replied to a commenter via Instagram on Monday, October 28. “I was with my best friend and his child. I was trying to do something nice for the girl who just had her boyfriend dumped [sic] her.”

Jim added that Wilson is “like a daughter to me” and “all of this bulls—t will not change that.”

Us Weekly broke the news on Friday, October 25, that Jim filed for divorce from Meghan, 35, after she accused him of “having an affair” with Wilson. The nanny denied the allegations for the second time on Monday.

“In the past week, allegations have been made about me which are not based in fact. I have not and never would participate in any action involving infidelity,” Wilson wrote. “I consider this a private matter in someone else’s marriage and will not comment on it further. I wish the entire family well.💛💛💛 #BeKind.”

Jim, for his part, has vehemently denied the accusations, telling Us in an exclusive statement, “It’s dangerous, irresponsible and hurtful to all to allow a rumor to be spread to the world because of insecurities.”

Earlier on Monday, Jim, who shares daughter Aspen, 2, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, 16 months, with Meghan, slammed the Real Housewives of Orange County alum in a lengthy Instagram post after she revealed Wilson’s identity.

“It’s one thing to be accused of something. It’s another thing to be so negligent and so careless, and ruin the lives of innocent young people,” the former St. Louis Cardinals star wrote on Monday via Instagram. “Just because you’re extremely witty and intelligent, and know how to play the Instagram game. Doesn’t give you the right to use that platform to wrongfully accuse. Not only is it irresponsible. It is dangerous and puts my family in harms way.”

According to a source, the Edmonds family employs four nannies and an live-in au pair. One of the staffers told Us exclusively that the athlete “didn’t have an inappropriate or sexual relationship with any of the nannies.”

“He wasn’t flirty with [the nannies],” the staffer said. “I’ve never felt uncomfortable around him and to my knowledge, no one else has either.”

Jim’s 22-year-old daughter, Hayley, from a previous relationship, who has posed for photos with Wilson, also called the allegations “disturbing.”

“They’re family! They are around everyday and they care about those kids and they care about my dad because he’s just like … they want to help him,” Hayley told Us exclusively. “They’re just young girls that are just trying to work and be positive and be happy and enjoy their job. And the way she stepped over the line is just completely disrespectful and it’s just absurd.”

Last month, Wilson shared a photo with Hayley via Instagram.

“Hi, can you stay here forever? @hayleyedmonds15 💕,” Wilson wrote on September 24, adding the hashtags, “#imadopted #thenewEdmondstwins.”