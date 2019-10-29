



Not backing down. Jim Edmonds threw shade at his estranged wife, Meghan King Edmonds, after a social media user said suggested the former Real Housewives of Orange County star will be taken care of financially after their split.

“Meghan will never have to worry about money!!!! Lol,” one of Jim’s follower’s commented on his Instagram post about their split.

The 49-year-old former St. Louis Cardinals player quipped back, “Yes she will.”

According to multiple sources, Meghan, 35, signed a prenup when she married Jim in October 2014. They share three kids: Aspen, 2, and 16-month-old twin boys Hayes and Hart.

Us Weekly broke the news on Friday, October 25, that Jim and Meghan split. After allegations surfaced that the Bravo alum accused the former baseball pro of cheating on her with their 22-year-old nanny, Carly Wilson, Jim denied the accusations in an exclusive statement to Us: “It’s dangerous, irresponsible and hurtful to all to allow a rumor to be spread to the world because of insecurities.” (Wilson also denied the affair allegations.)

Jim, who was spotted at a hockey game with Wilson earlier this month, spoke out about the nature of their relationship via Instagram.

“She’s not just a nanny, she is someone that we brought into our house and promised to protect and look after while she was in our home. We have been treating and raising this young girl like she is our own child. For someone to accuse me of sleeping with her is not only wrong, it’s disgusting and irresponsible,” Jim wrote on Monday, October 28, via Instagram. “We made a promise to that young girls mom, that We would take care of her and make sure that she was safe while she was in our hands. I will not sit here and take this bulls–t without fighting back.”

While replying to comment on the social media platform, Jim added that Wilson is “like a daughter to me.”

“I didn’t take her to an event by myself. Get your facts straight,” he said, referring to the hockey game. “I was with my best friend and his child. I was trying to do something nice for the girl who just had her boyfriend dumped [sic] her.”

Meghan, for her part, broke her silence about the split in a lengthy blog post on Tuesday, October 29.

“When I learned of a particular outing with a babysitter, this time, to a hockey game, that Jim repeatedly lied about, I asked him to include me on all future texts with this sitter but he said, ‘No.’ Another major red flag,” Meghan wrote. “To be clear, I don’t know if Jim slept with our babysitter or whether they were just being exceedingly inappropriate by hanging out socially without either of them telling me (and Jim expressly lying to me about it). I’ve gone back and forth with my thoughts for a couple days but as I write this, I don’t think he did. But I still don’t understand why he’d lie. And why would she lie?”

The reality TV personality concluded that she is “broken” for her family, referencing her three kids and Jim’s children Landon and Sutton from his marriage to Allison Jayne Raski. (Jim is also the father of adult daughters Lauren and Hayley, who have a rocky relationship with Meghan.)

“I am saddest for the children. My step kids, Landon and Sutton, have lost a stepmother whom they love and will have to endure another divorce and broken home in their short lifetime. And my three babies who will likely never remember their parents being married,” she wrote. “I am buried in despair. I cry at the drop of a hat. But I am enduring. I will set an example for my children and I will teach them to love and respect people while also knowing how to condone unethical or wrong behavior. I will facilitate healthy, consistent, and ongoing relationships with their father and with his family despite the hurt I feel from them because my children should not reap the karma of my personal situations.”