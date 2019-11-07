Police Question Meghan King Edmonds’ Ability to Care for Kids After Drinking





It’s been a rough month for Meghan King Edmonds. Police questioned the Real Housewives of Orange County alum’s ability to care for her three children after she arrived home from a night out on Wednesday, November 6, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

A source told Us exclusively on Thursday, November 7, “Meghan came home from being out with friends and she had a couple glasses of wine. It was the first time Jim stayed at her house and put the kids to sleep since he filed for divorce, so she met up with friends. She didn’t drive.”

The source continued, “She was washing her face when she heard someone knock around 10:30 p.m. An officer was there with Jim and told her Jim said he was worried she couldn’t care for [their] kids.”

According to an eyewitness, the officer asked Meghan if she felt “comfortable and capable of taking care” of Aspen, 2, and 17-month-old twins Hayes and Hart, whom her estranged husband, Jim Edmonds, had been watching that evening.

“Of course, yes!” Meghan replied to the officer. “In your personal opinion, do you think that I am in any way, incapable, of taking care of my three little baby children who are totally desperate for a parent?”

After the policeman repeatedly told the Bravo alum that he doesn’t “know” her, he concluded that she was OK.

“Right now, my opinion is that you are fit enough to take care of your children tonight and that’s all that I’m concerned with,” the officer said.

Per the eyewitness, Jim, 49, was outside while his estranged wife was talking to the police. The former baseball player accused Meghan of cheating on him with the man who dropped her off at their home.

A second source added that Jim “offered to sleep on the couch for the night and Meghan rejected that offer.”

“Meghan was appalled,” an insider told Us. “She has never been anything short of a fantastic mother.” She thinks her estranged husband was attempting to get back at her, the insider added, but ultimately realized he made a bad decision.

Jim revealed to Us exclusively on Thursday that he did call the police, but only to help.”I did not call the police on my wife,” he said. “I called the police to protect the situation and make sure there were no further issues.”

Despite the encounter only lasting a few minutes, an insider said, “Meghan had never been so humiliated in her life.”

The incident comes nearly two weeks after Us broke the news of Meghan and Jim’s split. After reports surfaced that the former St. Louis Cardinals star cheated on his wife of five years with their 22-year-old nanny Carly Wilson, Meghan detailed Jim’s relationship with their staff in a lengthy blog post.

“To be clear, I don’t know if Jim slept with our babysitter or whether they were just being exceedingly inappropriate by hanging out socially without either of them telling me (and Jim expressly lying to me about it),” she wrote on October 29. “I’ve gone back and forth with my thoughts for a couple days but as I write this, I don’t think he did. But I still don’t understand why he’d lie. And why would she lie?”

Jim and Wilson, meanwhile, both denied the accusations.

“It’s dangerous, irresponsible and hurtful to all to allow a rumor to be spread to the world because of insecurities,” Jim, who previously referred to Wilson as another “daughter” to him, told Us in a statement.

Meghan, however, maintained that Jim’s relationship was inappropriate during an exclusive interview with Us on Monday, November 4.

“I thought the point of a nanny is for them to act as if our children are her surrogate children while we are away, so his statement describing her as a daughter was confusing to me. My husband has seven children so I don’t understand why or how he’d see a hired childcare provider as an additional child,” she said. “To call her a daughter flagrantly crosses the lines of a professional relationship with respectable boundaries. I understand that to bring a nanny into our home is to embrace them as a member of our family in some ways, but the ‘daughter’ reference is still perplexing.”

Us reached out to Meghan for comment.

With reporting by Brody Brown