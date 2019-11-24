A special celebration. Meghan King Edmonds pulled out all the stops to make her daughter Aspen’s 3rd birthday a memorable one amid the former Real Housewives of Orange County star’s split from husband Jim Edmonds.

“And just like that, POOF! You turned 3,” Meghan, 35, captioned a series of photos of her eldest child on Instagram on Sunday, November 24. “My dear magical firecracker full of spice and zest, you will change the world. Go girl.”

The reality TV star also shared a several Instagram Story videos of her daughter.

“This morning she discovered the unwrapped presents I got her and then she insisted upon wearing her birthday dress a day early,” Meghan captioned a photo of Aspen in a blue princess gown on Saturday, November 23. “Gonna be a late laundry night for mama!”

“Are those jewels?” Meghan asked her daughter as she showed off her dress with a little spin. “Wow that’s gorgeous, honey. You really look like a beautiful princess.”

She also revealed her birthday prep on Saturday night, with several wrapped presents, including Aspen’s first bicycle. “Aspen is gonna be so excited when she wakes up!” Meghan captioned a video of the bike being wrapped by her sister Julie King, who is a pro soccer player with the Orlando Pride.

The celebration for Aspen came amid Meghan’s split from her former MLB player husband, 49. (The couple also share 17-month-old twin boys, Hart and Hayes.)

Us Weekly broke the news on October 25 that Jim filed for divorce from Meghan after five years of marriage. A source told Us that the Bravo star accused her husband of having an affair with 22-year-old Carly Wilson, one of the couple’s four nannies. The former St. Louis Cardinals player and Wilson have both denied the allegations, with Jim telling Us in an exclusive statement that the claims were “dangerous, irresponsible and hurtful.”

He also slammed the cheating allegations and defended Wilson in an Instagram post on October 28, writing, “It’s one thing to be accused of something. It’s another thing to be so negligent and so careless, and ruin the lives of innocent young people.”

Meghan addressed her husband’s statements days later in an exclusive interview with Us.

“I have endured prolific controlling by Jim and it isn’t slowing down,” she told Us on November 4. “Even when I make an unassuming post on Instagram, he hurls insults at me for a battery of made-up indiscretions. I’m sick of the abuse and I won’t engage anymore — and I don’t have to.”

On November 6, police questioned the mommy blogger’s ability to look after her children when they were called to the pair’s Missouri house after Meghan returned home from a night out with friends. After speaking with Meghan, an officer determined that she was “fit enough to take care” of her three kids.

Jim told Us that he called the police “to protect the situation and make sure there were no further issues.” A source told Us that Meghan “was appalled. She has never been anything short of a fantastic mother.”

