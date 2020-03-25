Better safe than sorry. Meghan King Edmonds and Jim Edmonds’ three kids are staying with their mom amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“At the advice of our pediatrician, we have decided that our kids are gonna stay where they were when this whole safer-at-home started,” the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 35, said in a Tuesday, March 24, Instagram video. “It was with me, so they’re gonna stay with me until this passes. Stay safe, guys.”

The former reality star has been documenting her self-quarantine with daughter Aspen, 3, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, 21 months, on social media, from making biscuit French toast to taking family walks.

“Honestly, this crew was made for social distancing,” the former Bravo personality captioned a Saturday, March 21, photo of her brood climbing on furniture. “Getting real creative over here and making the most of our days. Anyone else got any ideas? I have a whole weekend ahead so I need all the ideas I can get!!”

The Missouri native went on to explain how she told her little ones about COVID-19, writing via Instagram: “I told my kiddos how The Big Germ is invisible and it likes to hang out where there’s a lot of people, so we have to distance ourselves from non-family members, schools, and anywhere there’s a large crowd and we have to wash our hands A LOT.”

When her kids ask why they can’t have playdates and can’t go to preschool, Meghan tells them what they “can” do instead. “‘We CAN watch a movie here,’” she wrote. “‘We CAN play dress up inside. We CAN bake and pig out on dessert!’”

The blogger and Jim, 49, tied the knot in 2014, but called it quits five years later. In January, Meghan admitted that coparenting with the former professional baseball player has room for improvement.

“I wish it was better,” she told Us Weekly exclusively at the time, adding that Aspen, Hayes and Hart are still “doing great [and are] so cute.”

