Meghan King Edmonds Wishes Coparenting With Jim Edmonds Was Going Better

Room for improvement. Meghan King Edmonds admitted that her coparenting relationship with Jim Edmonds isn’t perfect.

“I wish it was better,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 35, told Us Weekly exclusively on Friday, January 17, while promoting her, Brooke Burke and Lila Darville’s iHeart Radio “Intimate Knowledge” podcast.

The former reality star and the retired professional baseball player, 49, called it quits in October after five years of marriage. The former couple settled on 50/50 custody of their little ones the following month.

The kids are “doing great” during their parents’ split, Meghan told Us on Friday. “They’re so cute,” she added.

In December, she shared her “high hopes” for raising Aspen, 3, and twins Hart and Hayes, 20 months, with the athlete. “I think the new year especially, and the new decade, is a great way to kind of launch positive thinking and the law of attraction,” the former Bravo personality told Us exclusively at the time. “I don’t know. New beginnings are huge, so I’m looking forward to that.”

Earlier this month, the Missouri native opened up on her podcast about the pressure she felt to circumcise her and Jim’s sons in 2018, which was a “really hard” decision that “upset” her. “Why would I do this to my child?” she asked at the time. “He’s, like, a little baby. … There’s no reason to manipulate your baby boy’s body like that. I don’t like that. It makes me sad.”

Meghan elaborated on Friday, telling Us, “I had strong views against doing it, but I ultimately decided to go forward with it. Maybe I regret it a little bit, but had I been back in that same situation, I think I would have made the same decision. But there’s really no reason … other than some cultural pressure I put on myself. So in that sense, my ego won that battle and I don’t like when egos win battles. It’s for the wrong reason.”

With reporting by Ingrid Meilan