Honesty hour. Meghan King Edmonds opened up about her and Jim Edmonds’ difficult decision to circumcise their twin sons, Hart and Hayes.

“I did it,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 35, admitted in a Friday, January 3, clip of her “Intimate Knowledge” podcast with Brooke Burke. “My partner was a professional baseball player. He was like, ‘Well in the locker room, I don’t want him to get him made fun of.’ I was like, ‘You’re the dad. You do have 50 percent choice in this.’”

Moving forward with the procedure was “really hard” for the former reality star and left her “upset.” She explained, “We lived in 2018 at the time. We know how to clean ourselves we have showers and hygiene. Why would I do this to my child? He’s, like, a little baby. … There’s no reason to manipulate your baby boy’s body like that. I don’t like that. It makes me sad.”

Not only was the Bravo personality concerned about the lack of numbing — “except topically” — but she worried about the “long-term psychological effects” this could have on her now-19-month-old sons. “Is this why maybe men are more aggressive?” the Missouri native asked.

Meghan and her estranged husband, 49, also share their 3-year-old daughter, Aspen. The former couple have been coparenting their three kids since their October split.

Us Weekly broke the news that the athlete had filed for divorce on October 25, days after their fifth wedding anniversary. Jim went on to deny rumors that he cheated on Meghan with one of their nannies, Carly Wilson. He and the blogger settled on 50/50 custody of their brood in November.

When it comes to their coparenting future, Meghan has “high hopes,” she told Us exclusively the following month. “I think the new year especially, and the new decade, is a great way to kind of launch positive thinking and the law of attraction,” she explained in December. “I don’t know. New beginnings are huge, so I’m looking forward to that.”

“Intimate Knowledge” premieres on Monday, January 6.