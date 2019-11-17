Jim Edmonds Shuts Down Nanny Date Rumors After Outing With Daughter





Nothing to hide. Jim Edmonds blasted speculation he was on a date with his nanny Carly Wilson amid his split from his estranged wife, Meghan King Edmonds.

The former MLB star, 49, was spotted at Post Malone’s concert in Anaheim, California, on Saturday, November 16, with a female companion that some people believed was 22-year-old Wilson. Jim set the record straight that he attended the show with his daughter Hayley Edmonds.

“I took my first steps outside in a while last night with my beautiful daughter Hayley,” Jim captioned the Instagram photo with Hayley, 22, posted on Sunday, November 17. “Trying to repair a broken situation and heart that should not be broken. For all you people out there that think that I would be with our nanny. You [need] to get a life!. I have a family and kids to worry about and that’s my only worry right now. Everyone else, BYE!”

The original caption has since been altered to remove mention of the nanny.

The outing comes weeks after Us Weekly broke the news on October 25 that Jim filed for divorce from Meghan, 35, after five years of marriage. A source told Us at the time that the former Real Housewives of Orange County star accused him of having an affair with Wilson, one of the family’s four nannies. Both Jim and Wilson have denied the allegations.

Ahead of their split, a source told Us that the couple got into a fight that “began when he went to a recent hockey game and [Meghan] began interrogating him about who he went with.” The source added that Jim called the police but the case was chalked up to a verbal dispute.

The estranged couple are the parents of 2-year-old daughter Aspen and 17-month-old twins Hayes and Hart. Jim shares Hayley and daughter Lauren with LeAnn Horton, who died after a battle with cancer in July 2015. His other children include daughter Sutton and son Landon Edmonds, who he shares with his ex-wife Allison Edmonds.

In October, Hayley exclusively told Us that she’s been “waiting” for her father and Meghan to get divorced.

“I think it’s impossible to be happy with someone so … I don’t know if I would say narcissistic but, she, like, creates her own problems and loves conflict and things like that,” she told Us. “The selfishness is miserable for anyone to be around, let alone to be married to her. My whole family has grown closer because we have all had to stay silent in hopes to protect my dad and no one can do it anymore.”