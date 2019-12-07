



A fresh start. Meghan King Edmonds revealed that she’s ready to begin a new chapter in her relationship with her estranged husband, Jim Edmonds — and their children are the top priority.

Meghan, 35, told Us Weekly exclusively on Friday, December 6, that when it comes to coparenting with Jim, 49, she has “really high hopes for the future, in every way.”

“I think the new year especially, and the new decade, is a great way to kind of launch positive thinking and the law of attraction,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum said at KIIS FM’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball presented by Capital One. “I don’t know. New beginnings are huge, so I’m looking forward to that.”

Meghan and the retired professional baseball player are the parents of daughter Aspen, 3, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, 17 months. The former couple settled on 50/50 joint custody of their three children on November 27. Us broke the news in October that Jim filed for divorce from Meghan. Their split came amid allegations that Jim cheated on her with one of the former couple’s four nannies, Carly Wilson.

Jim and Wilson, 22, both denied the allegations. The sports broadcaster called the claims “dangerous, irresponsible and hurtful” in an interview with Us later the same month.

Meghan clarified her thoughts on the alleged affair in a blog post titled “Broken” in October.

“To be clear, I don’t know if Jim slept with our babysitter or whether they were just being exceedingly inappropriate by hanging out socially without either of them telling me (and Jim expressly lying to me about it),” Meghan wrote at the time. “I’ve gone back and forth with my thoughts for a couple days but as I write this, I don’t think he did. But I still don’t understand why he’d lie.”

The twosome spent their first Thanksgiving apart last month. Meghan took the kids for the holiday and revealed via her Instagram Story that the little ones were feeling under the weather.

“When Thanksgiving is canceled bc your whole family is sick as a dog, this is what dinner looks like,” she captioned a photo of cheese and crackers on November 28. “My sweet babies have to forfeit Thanksgiving this year… I will make up another feast another day for them when we are all better.”

Later, she shared that her family brought her a traditional Thanksgiving meal for her and the kids.

Jim, meanwhile, spent Thanksgiving with his children from his previous marriages — Hayley, 22, Landon, 13, and Sutton, 10.