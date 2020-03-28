RHOC’s Jim Edmonds Goes to Hospital, Gets Tested for Coronavirus

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Jim Edmonds revealed that he was tested for coronavirus as he documented a trip to the hospital on Saturday, March 28.

“Held off as long as I could. I thought I was tough enough to get through,” the former baseball pro, 49, captioned an Instagram Stories photo of himself lying on a hospital bed as he was receiving oxygen while wearing a mask. “This virus is no joke #gethealthy.”

Meghan King Edmonds’ estranged husband added that he was “waiting on tests now,” adding, “PS I didn’t know the swab could go that far in someone’s nose.”

He then revealed that he was having chest X-rays for the respiratory illness and told fans, “No confirmation on the virus yet. Just waiting to find out if I have been infected or just super sick. Not taking any chances because it is so hard to get tested by the rules of the CDC.”

Jim filed for divorce in October from his wife of five years after the pair argued over her claim that he had an affair with one of the couple’s four nannies (Jim and the nanny denied the accusation). The former St. Louis Cardinals player and Meghan, 35, share three children, Aspen, 3, and twins Hart and Hayes, 21 months.

The kids are currently with their mother in California. Earlier on Saturday, the blogger joked about coping with three toddlers while under self-isolation, posting a TikTok that showed her swigging alcohol straight from the bottle.

“For everyone wondering how single mom life with 3 toddlers is going during quarantine…” she captioned the clip.

Meghan hasn’t addressed Jim’s possible coronavirus diagnosis but did reference the pandemic in an Instagram post on March 19.

“Doing my best every day to stay positive and see the silver lining in all the chaos (more family time, a chance to reflect, an opportunity to read more or learn more, etc) but I think it’s obvious that we’re all trying to grapple with the unknown,” she wrote, adding that she was talking to her friends about how to address the topic with her children. “For me, my kids are 3, 1, and 1 so I level with them. COVID-19, in our household, is called ‘The Big Germ’ I told my kiddos how The Big Germ is invisible and it likes to hang out where there’s a lot of people so we have to distance ourselves from non-family members, schools, and anywhere there’s a large crowd and we have to wash our hands A LOT.”

“When questions like ‘why can’t I have a play date’ or ‘can I go to preschool’ comes up, I tell them that right now, The Big Germ might be all over those places BUT I always say ‘we can ____:’ We CAN watch a movie here. We CAN play dress up inside. We CAN bake and pig out on dessert!” she continued. “I think it’s so important for parents to help their little ones understand what’s going on while also making it a family fun time, too (while also giving yourself grace and not beating yourself up over permitting too much screen time, snacks, etc.) … And remember, we are all trying our best and that’s all we can ask for.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance and support, consult the CDC, WHO and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

break down the hottest entertainment news stories!