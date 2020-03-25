Kendall Jenner Responds to Fan Begging Her to Stay Home Amid Coronavirus

Safety first! Kendall Jenner reassured fans that she is taking every necessary precaution to stay healthy amid the current coronavirus outbreak.

The 24-year-old model sparked concern among her followers on Tuesday, March 24, when she shared an Instagram Story video of herself revving the engine of a red convertible. “Just had to start her up,” Jenner wrote, quickly causing fans to beg her to stay indoors and self-isolate so as not to unknowingly spread the novel virus to more vulnerable communities.

of course i’m staying home!! taking this quarantine v seriously… but also not a bad idea to get some fresh air as long as you keep a safe distance from others and follow all guidelines 🙂 everyone stay healthy ❤️❤️ https://t.co/Eag62A7eNV — Kendall (@KendallJenner) March 25, 2020

“Of course I’m staying home!!” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star replied via Twitter after receiving backlash. “Taking this quarantine v seriously … but also not a bad idea to get some fresh air as long as you keep a safe distance from others and follow all guidelines 🙂 everyone stay healthy.”

As the world continues to try to contain the spread of COVID-19, celebrities have taken to using their platforms to encourage their loyal fans to follow the guidance of professionals at the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO). Less than a week before Kendall confirmed that she was staying isolated, her sister Kylie Jenner urged her millions of Instagram followers not to take the coronavirus scare lightly at the request of Surgeon General Jerome Adams.

“I know I’ve already been doing my daily reminders about how important it is right now to practice social distancing and self-quarantine. I’m going on my ninth day,” the Kylie Cosmetics CEO, 22, said on March 20. “The coronavirus is a real thing … Please stay inside, practice social distancing, self-quarantine … You might have it and not even know and be infecting other people. It’s serious, and the only way that we’re going to slow this down is if we do this since there’s not a cure right now.”

The Life of Kylie star added that “nobody’s immune” to the illness after seeing news reports of young people going to the beach and hanging out with their friends, despite the recommendations of health officials.

With more cases of the disease being confirmed each day, other members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan have been sending messages of support to their friends and fans. “I really hope everybody is staying mentally strong,” Khloé Kardashian tweeted on Tuesday. “The sooner this is over the sooner we can get back to our normal routines. Sending you my love.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.