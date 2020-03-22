On different pages. Sophie Turner is a believer in self-isolation amid the global coronavirus outbreak and she wants everyone to be in agreement — including Evangeline Lilly.

“Here’s the tea,” the Game of Thrones alum, 24, said in an Instagram Live video on Saturday, March 21, with her husband, Joe Jonas, by her side. “Stay inside. Don’t be f–king stupid, even if you count your freedom over your health. I don’t give a fff about your freedom. You could be infecting other people, other vulnerable people around you by doing this.”

Turner — who is expecting her first child with 30-year-old Jonas — concluded, “So stay inside guys. It’s not cool and it’s not big and it’s not clever. And that’s the tea.”

Although Turner didn’t name Lilly, 40, her comments appeared to be directed at the Lost star who came under fire for saying she prioritizes her “freedom” over self-isolation earlier this week.

“#morningtea Just dropped my kids off at gymnastics camp,” she wrote via Instagram on Monday, May 16. “They all washed their hands before going in. They are playing and laughing. #businessasusual.”

When fans questioned why Lilly was putting her family at risk, the actress explained that she didn’t want to feel confined by social distancing.

“I am living with my father at the moment, who has stage four leukemia. I am also immune compromised at the moment,” Lilly replied to one Instagram user. “I have two young kids. Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices.”

Lilly added that she considered COVID-19 a type of “respiratory flu,” and that the U.S. government is overreacting to the crisis.

“Where we are right now feels a lot too close to Marshall [sic] Law for my comfort already, all in the name of a respiratory flu,” she wrote. “It’s unnerving…Let’s be vigilant right now. And kind. Watchful and gracious — keeping a close eye on our leaders, making sure they don’t abuse this moment to steal away more freedoms and grab more power. There’s ‘something’ every election year.”

Meanwhile, Lilly’s Lost costar Daniel Dae Kim announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, March 19, joining the growing list of celebrities who have been diagnosed with the infection, including Andy Cohen, Tom Hanks and Idris Elba.

