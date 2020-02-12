First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas with a baby carriage! The actress is pregnant with their first child, Us Weekly confirms.

The Game of Thrones alum, 23, wed the Jonas Brothers member, 30, in May 2019 in Las Vegas following the Billboard Awards. Diplo shared Instagram Live footage of the English star walking down the aisle in a $650 Bevza jumpsuit at the nuptials to Dan + Shay’s “Speechless.” She and Jonas exchanged Ring Pops in lieu of wedding bands at the time.

“They’re enjoying the newness of being married and being able to call each other ‘husband’ and ‘wife,’” a source told Us exclusively at the time. “They’re just super happy.”

The Camp Rock actor opened up about the top-secret wedding the following month during a SiriusXM appearance, explaining, “Well in my mind, that was the legal portion of the marriage. So I was thinking, like, ‘Look, this is not the most important day. There’s an important day, I mean, I’ll keep private, but ahead of us. So we were, like — this is, like, just whoever’s in town.”

The New Jersey native added in June 2019: “[My parents] have an amazing restaurant in North Carolina and I think, like, a couple of their staff walked up and were, like, ‘Congratulations! I saw.’ And then they had to find out. So I was doing a lot of, like, apologizing and ‘Hey, you guys want to come out to L.A.? I got you four spas at the Four Seasons.’”

The surprise ceremony came nearly two years after the former DNCE member proposed to Turner. “She said yes,” Jonas captioned his October 2017 Instagram reveal, featuring his and the X-Men: Apocalypse star’s hands.

Turner posted the same picture of her engagement ring, writing, “I said yes.”

One month after their Las Vegas nuptials, the pair tied the knot for the second time at Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, a commune in Provence, France.

Just Jared was the first to announce the couple’s pregnancy news.