For the greater good. Kylie Jenner used her platform to urge people to self-quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic after the U.S. Surgeon General called on her to help.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 22, addressed her 166 million Instagram followers on Thursday, March 19, hours after Jerome Adams encouraged her and other social media influencers to speak out about the importance of following the guidelines that medical professionals have set for the country.

“Hey guys. Happy self-quarantine!” Jenner said on her Instagram Stories. “I know I’ve already been doing my daily reminders about how important it is right now to practice social distancing and self-quarantine. I’m going on my ninth day. The coronavirus is a real thing. I listened to the Surgeon General this morning and even though I’ve already been doing my daily reminders, he definitely encouraged me to come on here and talk to you guys so you can see me and hear me.”

Speaking directly to her fans, the Kylie Cosmetics CEO continued, “Please stay inside, you guys. Please stay inside, practice social distancing, self-quarantine. If you live with your parents, you don’t want to go home and get your parents sick. You might have it and not even know and be infecting other people. It’s serious, and the only way that we’re going to slow this down is if we do this since there’s not a cure right now.”

Jenner went on to point out that “nobody’s immune” to the disease — not even millennials.

“New evidence actually shows that a large percentage of people in the hospital right now are young adults,” she noted. “I love you guys. We’re gonna get through this together. We just have to listen to each other, respect each other, self-quarantine. And I encourage other influencers to also speak out and encourage their followers to also self-quarantine.”

The reality star also explained that she has been entertaining herself by doing puzzles, cooking, reading, binge-watching Westworld and spending time with her 2-year-old daughter, Stormi, whom she shares with Travis Scott.

Jenner’s comments came hours after Adams appeared on Good Morning America and said, “We need to get Kylie Jenner and social media influencers out there. … This is absolutely serious. People are dying.”

Cases of COVID-19 have been reported in nearly every country since December 2019, with major outbreaks in China, Italy, Spain, Iran, Germany, the United States, France and South Korea. More than 10,000 people have died from the virus worldwide.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.