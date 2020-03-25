Getting through it. Andy Cohen revealed the hardest part of his coronavirus journey after testing positive for the virus earlier this month.

“I’ll tell you what I know from the nanny cam and from video,” Cohen, 51, said during an episode of Sirius XM’s Jeff Lewis Live on Tuesday, March 24. “I can’t see him, which is the very worst part.”

The Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host cannot be near his son, Benjamin, 13 months, due to his positive coronavirus diagnosis, but he knows he’s in good hands.

“He’s great and his nanny [tested] negative,” the Bravo host explained.

As for his current health, the Missouri native admitted that he’s been battling through his recovery as the virus is “working its way through my body.”

According to Cohen, he has gone through periods of having “horrible” symptoms during the illness, which include a lack of appetite.

“Two days ago, before I went to bed, I took a shower and I was walking into the shower and I looked at myself and said, ‘Holy s—t, you look great,’” Cohen told Lewis, joking that his aversion to food right now has helped him slim down. “I saw a picture of a pizza yesterday [and] I thought, ‘I can’t wait to eat pizza.’”

The talk show host added: “When I get better, I’m going to gain so much weight. It’s bound to happen.”

Cohen announced on Friday, March 20, that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus,” he wrote on Instagram, explaining that WWHL would no longer be filmed from his home as originally planned.

Before his COVID-19 diagnosis, the New York City resident revealed that he would work from home in order to keep his show going during the pandemic.

The first episode, which was set to air on Sunday, March 22, was supposed to include interviews with Jerry O’Connell, NeNe Leakes and Ramona Singer.

