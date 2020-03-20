Andy Cohen revealed on Friday, March 20, that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus,” the Bravo vet, 51, revealed via Instagram, while sharing a selfie of himself in comfy clothes. “As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better.”

Cohen continued, “I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves.”

Upon sharing the news, the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host received well wishes from many celebrity friends beneath the post. His pal John Mayer, for one, told Cohen to “rest up” and noted that he loved Cohen with “all my heart.” Brad Goreski, a stylist and E! News personality, told Cohen to “get well soon” and added a red heart emoji.

“Sending you love and healing, Andy,” Busy Philipps commented. “Get better so quickly!!!!! ❤️🙏 ❤️.”

Before revealing his COVID-19 diagnosis, it was announced that Cohen was gearing up to shoot Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen from his home in New York City amid the pandemic. For the first episode scheduled for Sunday, March 22, Jerry O’Connell, Nene Leakes, and Ramona Singer were set to appear.

“Our show is arguably the most lo-tech show in late night in its current form. So the idea of taking it down even further a few notches is just ironic and hilarious,” Cohen told Variety on Friday. “I mean, we’re the show that I still can’t believe gets a live signal out of a very small clubhouse in Soho. So we will now be from my own clubhouse in the West Village.”

The Superficial author continued, “My show has always been something of a little coffee klatch, party-line type show. And this seemed like a very natural extension of not only the show, but obviously the times that we’re in right now.”

The “Your Body Is a Wonderland” crooner, 42, was set to stop by virtually on Monday, March 23. Cohen hinted at the now-canceled appearance when replying to Mayer on his COVID-19 announcement post, writing, “See you on #WWHL on the flip side my man.”

Cohen is the father of 13-month-old son Benjamin Allen.

