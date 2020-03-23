On the upswing. Tom Hanks shared an update on his and wife Rita Wilson’s health after they both tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“Hey, folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better,” the A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood star, 63, tweeted on Sunday, March 22. “Sheltering in place works like this: You don’t give it to anyone – You don’t get it from anyone. Common sense, no? Going to take awhile, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts…this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out. Hanx.”

Hanks and Wilson, also 63, announced on March 11 that they were battling COVID-19 while in Australia, where he had been working on the upcoming Elvis Presley biopic.

“We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too,” the actor wrote via Instagram at the time. “To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. … We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!”

Colin Hanks later assured fans that his parents were “in good spirits” and he was “confident that they will make a full recovery.” His brother Chet Hanks, meanwhile, said in an Instagram video, “I think it’s all gonna be all right.”

Tom continued to share positive updates in the days that followed — he even reminded the world that “there is no crying in baseball” — while Wilson took a lighthearted approach. She joked on Twitter on March 13, “From here on out, the only Corona I want is from Mexico. And you drink it.” The singer also shared a video via Instagram of herself rapping Naughty by Nature’s “Hip Hip Hooray” while going “stir crazy” under quarantine.

The Forrest Gump star’s rep confirmed to Us Weekly on March 16 that Tom and Wilson were released from the hospital and had started quarantining at a rental house in Australia.

“He’s not great, but still OK,” Tom’s sister, Sandra Hanks Benoiton, told the Daily Mail on March 18. “[Am I] shocked? No. He’s an actor, not a god, [but] medical care in Australia is good.”

