Road to recovery. Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson have been released from an Australian hospital, just five days after announcing their coronavirus diagnosis, Us Weekly confirms.

Hanks and Wilson, both 63, have gone into self-quarantine following their hospital departure, the Forrest Gump actor’s rep confirmed to Us on Monday, March 16. Following their hospital stint, the couple will stay in a rental house in Australia.

Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming On Wednesday, March 11, the two-time Academy Award winner revealed that he and the Girls alum had contracted the virus while down in Australia. Hanks was in pre-production on’s upcoming Elvis Presley biopic, which stars Austin Butler as the King of Rock and Roll. Warner Bros. shut down the project as Hanks and Wilson’s diagnoses were confirmed, noting to Deadline that they intend to work “closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to identify and contact” actors and other staffers who could have potentially come in contact with Hanks.

Hanks noted that the couple “felt a bit tired, like we had colds” and had experienced “some body aches” along with a fever. He also shared that Wilson, specifically, suffered from “some chills” that eventually went away.

“To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive,” he wrote via Instagram. “Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!”

The day after their announcement, Saving Private Ryan actor gave an update on how he and Wilson were coping with the illness. He revealed that Australian medical professionals had been “taking such good care” of them.

“We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time,” he shared on Thursday, March 12. “There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball.”

Wilson, meanwhile, shared on Friday, March 13, how she was keeping herself preoccupied during their hospital stay. “Brought my own watercolors and songwriting notebook,” she captioned an Instagram Stories photo of the items. “Trying to stay creative when corona-ing.”

Hanks and Wilson, who have been married for 30 years, were the first celebrities that were confirmed to have tested positive for coronavirus. Since then, Idris Elba, Justin Trudeau’s wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, and former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko have also been revealed to have the illness.

Originating in the Wuhan, Hubei, province in China, back in December 2019, the novel coronavirus has surpassed more than 150,000 cases worldwide as of Monday. Over 6,500 individuals have died from the illness so far. Symptoms for the virus include fever, coughing and difficulties with breathing.