Olga Kurylenko, known for appearing in the James Bond installment Quantum of Solace, revealed that she has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

The Ukrainian-born French actress , 40, shared the news with her 584,000 Instagram followers on Sunday, March 15. Her announcement appeared alongside a photo from inside her home, showing the view from outside.

“Locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus,” the Oblivion star wrote at the time. “I’ve actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms.”

The former Bond girl then pleaded for her fans to “take care of yourself and do take this seriously!”

Kurylenko shares son Alexander Max Horatio, 4, with ex Max Benitz. She is currently dating British-Argentine actor Ben Cura.

First surfacing in the Wuhan, Hubei, province in China, back in December 2019, the coronavirus has surpassed more than 150,000 cases worldwide. As of Monday, March 16, over 6,500 individuals have died from the illness. Among those who have been affected by the virus include Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson.

On Wednesday, March 11, the 63-year-old Academy Award winner confirmed that he and Wilson, also 63, contracted the virus while visiting Australia for pre-production on his upcoming Elvis Presley biopic, directed by Baz Luhrmann. Hanks noted that they were feeling “a bit tired,” as if they had come down with a cold, and were experiencing “some body aches.”

In the days that followed, Hanks gave an update on how the couple have been coping with the virus.

“Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us,” Hanks wrote via Instagram on Friday, March 13. “We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time.”

The Forrest Gump actor continued, “There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx.”

Matthew Broderick’s sister Janet Broderick, Justin Trudeau’s wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, and Utah Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mithcell have all tested positive for the virus.