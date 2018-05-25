He’s back! After much speculation, Daniel Craig is officially set to return as James Bond in the as-yet-untitled 25th movie in the 007 franchise.

Producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli confirmed the news in a press release on Friday, May 25. This will be the 50-year-old actor’s fifth time playing the MI6 agent after Casino Royale (2006), Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015).

Danny Boyle (Slumdog Millionaire and Steve Jobs) has signed on to direct from an original screenplay by John Hodge, with whom he previously teamed up on the 1996 comedy Trainspotting. Production on Bond 25 is set to begin on December 3.

“We are delighted to announce that the exceptionally talented Danny Boyle will be directing Daniel Craig in his fifth outing as James Bond in the 25th installment of the franchise,” Wilson and Broccoli said in a statement. “We will begin shooting Bond 25 at Pinewood Studios [in London] in December with our partners at MGM and thrilled that Universal Pictures will be our international distributor.”

In recent years, Craig sounded less than thrilled when asked in various interviews whether he wanted to continue the role, which was previously portrayed by Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnan.

“I’d rather break this glass and slash my wrists,” he told Time Out magazine in October 2015. “No, not at the moment. Not at all. That’s fine. I’m over it at the moment. We’re done. All I want to do is move on.”

The British actor eventually changed his tune, though he hinted that this may be his last time stepping into the famed spy’s shoes. “I think this is it,” he said on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in August. “I just want to go out on a high note.”

Bond 25 hits theaters on November 8, 2019. As per tradition, it will be released two weeks earlier, on October 25, in the U.K.

