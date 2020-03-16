Matthew Broderick revealed that his older sister is on the mend from the novel coronavirus amid her intensive care stay.

“My entire family is grateful for the concern about, and the well wishes for, my sister Janet,” the Ferris Buller’s Day Off actor, 57, told Deadline in a statement on Sunday, March 15. “I’m happy to say she is feeling much better and is on the road to a full recovery.”

Broderick continued, “We are all very appreciative for the wonderful care she received from the amazing doctors and nurses at Cedars Sinai.”

On Wednesday, March 11, the All Saints Episcopal Church in Beverly Hills confirmed that Janet Broderick, who is a pastor with the religious group, had tested positive for COVID-19. She contracted the illness after attending a conference in Kentucky, leading to her subsequent hospitalization.

“As you may know, our Rector, Janet Broderick, took ill shortly after returning from the annual conference of the Consortium of Endowed Episcopal Parishes (CEEP) in Louisville, Kentucky, which was attended by more than 500 Episcopalians from around the country,” a statement on the matter read. “As you also may know, it was reported last Sunday that the rector of Christ Church Georgetown in Washington, D.C., an attendee of the conference, was diagnosed with the COVID-19 coronavirus.”

The All Saints Episcopal Church added, “After an initial assessment, she was moved to the ICU and placed under isolation. At that point, her care team moved forward with a test for Covid-19. The results were returned today, and it has been determined that Janet has tested positive for the virus.”

Janet, in turn, released a statement of her own on her condition through the church’s official website. “I am through the worst of this and very very much on the mend,” she wrote.

The WarGames actor isn’t the only star to be connected to the virus. Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, were the first celebrities that were confirmed to have the illness. Since then, the list has grown to include James Bond actress Olga Kurylenko, Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert and Justin Trudeau’s wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau.

The illness, which originated in the Wuhan, Hubei, province in China, has impacted more than 150,000 people worldwide and over 6,500 individuals have died from it so far.