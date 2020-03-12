Matthew Broderick’s sister Rev. Janet Broderick has been placed in intensive care after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

Janet, who is a pastor at All Saints Episcopal Church in Beverly Hills, contracted the illness after attending a conference in Kentucky. The church confirmed in a statement on Wednesday, March 11, that Janet has subsequently been hospitalized.

“As you may know, our Rector, Janet Broderick, took ill shortly after returning from the annual conference of the Consortium of Endowed Episcopal Parishes (CEEP) in Louisville, Kentucky, which was attended by more than 500 Episcopalians from around the country,” the statement read, per Los Angeles CBS affiliate KCBS-TV. “As you also may know, it was reported last Sunday that the rector of Christ Church Georgetown in Washington, D.C., an attendee of the conference, was diagnosed with the COVID-19 coronavirus.”

All Saints Episcopal Church’s statement continued, “After an initial assessment, she was moved to the ICU and placed under isolation. At that point, her care team moved forward with a test for Covid-19. The results were returned today, and it has been determined that Janet has tested positive for the virus.”

While the Election actor, 57, has not spoken out amid Janet’s illness, his sister released her own statement via the church’s website. “I am through the worst of this and very very much on the mend,” she wrote.

Matthew is not the first star to be affected by the illness in some way. On Wednesday, Tom Hanks confirmed that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, became infected with coronavirus while abroad in Australia. The 63-year-old Oscar winner was in Australia for pre-production on Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic when he came down with coronavirus, causing set to shut down for the time being.

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too,” he wrote via Instagram, sharing a photo of a latex glove in a waste bin. “To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

Hanks continued, “Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!”

Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus, leading the NBA to cancel the remainder of its season until further notice. Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, has been quarantined in Portugal due to his teammate Daniele Rugani becoming infected with the illness. Production on Riverdale was suspended as well after a staffer on the show came in contact with someone infected with coronavirus.

Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, originated in the Wuhan, Hubei, province in China in December 2019. It’s spread from person to person and includes symptoms such as fever and coughing. In response to the rise in cases, President Donald Trump placed a U.S. travel ban to Europe for the next 30 days.

As of Thursday, March 12, there have been more than 129,000 coronavirus cases and 4,751 deaths. 68,672, however, have recovered from the virus. More than 1,300 people have been confirmed to have coronavirus in the U.S. as of Thursday, and the death toll has since reached 38.