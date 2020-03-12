Wishing them well. Reese Witherspoon, Tim Allen and more stars extended thoughts and prayers to Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson after news broke that the pair had tested positive for COVID-19.

The beloved Toy Story actor, 63, confirmed via Instagram on Wednesday, March 11, that he and his wife, also 63, had been diagnosed with coronavirus while in Australia. Hanks shared a statement on social media, urging fans to keep calm as the couple continues to seek medical treatment.

“Hello, folks,” Hanks began. “Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

The Cast Away star continued, “What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!”

Shortly after the Forrest Gump actor shared news of his and Wilson’s health scares, their sons took to social media to thank fans around the globe for their support.

“My parents are receiving excellent care in Australia and are doing well (and in good spirits) given the circumstances,” Colin Hanks wrote in a statement on Instagram.

His younger brother, Chet Hanks, echoed the sentiment and reassured his followers that his parents are “not even that sick.” The 29-year-old addressed the news in a video, saying, “They’re not worried about it, they’re not tripping, but they’re going through the necessary health precautions obviously. But I don’t think it’s anything to be too worried about.”

Despite the Hanks family’s positive headspace, celebs rushed to send their well wishes to the iconic Hollywood couple. Ellen DeGeneres quickly responded to Hanks’ initial statement, writing via Twitter that she was “sending lots of love” to the pair. Stranger Things stars Gaten Matarazzo and Noah Schnapp followed suit soon after, both hoping Hanks and Wilson would get well soon.

Scroll down to see more celebs’ thoughtful messages to Hanks and Wilson amid their diagnoses.