‘Stranger Things’ Renewed for Season 3, Naturally

Cheers to more Dustin and Steve scenes! Stranger Things has been renewed for season 3, Netflix confirmed on Friday, December 1. A return date for the supernatural drama has yet to be determined.

Season 2 of the hit, which takes place in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, dropped on the streaming service in late October. One month earlier, the creators revealed that the beloved characters will be sticking around for a while.

“We’re thinking it will be a four-season thing and then out,” Ross Duffer told New York Magazine at the time.

Executive producer Shawn Levy went even beyond that. “Hearts were heard breaking in Netflix headquarters when the Brothers made four seasons sound like an official end, and I was suddenly getting phone calls from our actors’ agents,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “The truth is we’re definitely going four seasons and there’s very much the possibility of a fifth. Beyond that, it becomes I think very unlikely.”

Stranger Things stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Joe Keery, Finn Wolfhard, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Noah Schnapp and Caleb McLaughlin.

McLaughlin, who plays Lucas, opened up about the series while attending the American Music Awards in L.A. on November 19. “The feedback has been amazing. A lot of people love the show. A lot of people have been saying that they like season two better than the first one. People have been saying that they love my character more. So that’s good,” he exclusively told Us Weekly at the time.

As for if he would sign on for a third season, he added: “I would definitely do it. I just have no say in when it will happen!”

The Duffer Brothers have yet to reveal what may be next for the Hawkins kids — and the Upside Down. Let’s just hope there is justice for Bob.

