Come again? Tom Hanks’ son Chet Hanks made waves on social media after speaking with a fake accent at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 5.

The aspiring rapper, 29, shared a video on Instagram of himself speaking what appeared to be patois on the red carpet outside the event at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

“BIG UP FIMI WHOL FAMILY SOON COM AT DI AWARDS NA SEEN 🔥 🔥 🔥 CHUNE IN,” he captioned the video, which has since amassed nearly 100,000 views.

Chet’s mother, Rita Wilson, commented on the post, “Maybe the best laugh of the night.”

Naturally, the 15-second clip went viral overnight and raised eyebrows over on Twitter. “Why is Tom Hanks’ son Chet Hanks speaking patois?” one tweeter wondered. Another wrote, “This is deeply disturbing and chaotic.”

Several Twitter users jokingly placed blame on Drake, who has become known to slip into Jamaican patois in his music and on social media.

“All roads lead back to Drake,” one viewer tweeted. Another echoed, “Idk why but Drake was the first thing/reason/person I thought of. Help us lord.”

Some people thought the moment was hilarious, though. One Twitter user thanked Chet for delivering what they were “hoping, wishing and praying for” in the new year, while another tweeted, “Not sure which island [he is] repping but he honestly did a better job than every Hollywood movie’s casting of a caribbean person.”

Chet and his siblings, Colin Hanks, Elizabeth Ann Hanks and Truman Hanks, were on hand at the Globes on Sunday in support of their father, who received the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement. The A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood actor, 63, shares Colin, 42, and Elizabeth Ann, 37, with his ex-wife, Samantha Lewes, and Chet and Truman, 24, with Wilson, 63.

Chet, who is also an actor and stars in Empire and Shameless, previously came under fire in 2015 for defending his use of the N-word. He said in an Instagram video at the time, “If I say the word n–ga, I say it amongst people I love and who love me.” He later blamed his remarks on his use of “a lot of drugs.”