Nothing strange about young love! Gaten Matarazzo has the support of his loved ones when it comes to his relationship with girlfriend Lizzy Yu.

“My family loves her, she’s great,” the Stranger Things actor, 16, exclusively told Us Weekly at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights on Friday, September 14. “My brother and my sister get along with her great.”

Matarazzo added that he and Yu love their low-key date nights. “We play pool,” he told Us. “I have a pool table at my house.”

The Netflix star frequently takes to social media to share photos with his special lady. “Ocean+sun+pretty girl=good picture,” he captioned an adorable Instagram photo of the pair beachside in August. He also posted a sweet selfie alongside Yu back in June.

That same month, the couple celebrated a sweet moment when they attended Matarazzo’s high school semi-formal dance with friends. Many of his Stranger Things costars left sweet comments for the twosome, with the Netflix account writing, “I think my heart just exploded.”

Professionally, Matarazzo is currently busy filming season 3 of Stranger Things. (He supported the series at the 70th Annual Emmy Awards in L.A. on Monday, September 17.)

“[The third season] is great. It’s fun. It’s a little stressful,” Matarazzo teased to Us on Friday. “This seasons so intense, there’s a lot to do. I’m loving every minute of it though. I’m loving the material that I have. I think everyone’s gonna love it. [It is] physically intense. There’s a lot of stuff going on.”

Stranger Things season 3 is set to hit Netflix in 2019.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

