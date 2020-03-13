Rita Wilson Only Wants a Corona She Can Drink After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Finding the humor in it all. Rita Wilson is not letting coronavirus get the best of her!

“From here on out, the only Corona I want is from Mexico,” the Girls alum, 63, tweeted on Friday, March 13, while referencing the popular beverage. “And you drink it.”

To get her through this tough time, Wilson has been sharing updates to her Instagram Stories about activities that are keeping her preoccupied. “Brought my own watercolors and songwriting notebook,” she captioned a photo, which showed the mentioned items. “Trying to stay creative when corona-ing.”

Thereafter, she shared a post from a fellow Instagrammer about Spotify featuring Wilson’s song “The Wind” on its quarantine playlist. This, in fact, gave the actress the idea to create a playlist of her own.

“Hi! @sharisshort11 had a great idea to make a @spotify quarantine playlist. Send your songs and I’ll make one,” Wilson wrote, before posing the question to her followers, “What does quarantine musically mean to you?”

It was confirmed on Wednesday, March 11, that Wilson and her husband of 30 years, Tom Hanks, both tested positive for the novel coronavirus. They contracted it while down in Australia for pre-production on Hanks’ upcoming Elvis Presley biopic, directed by Australian filmmaker Baz Luhrmann.

“Hello, folks. @ritawilson and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too,” the Toy Story star, 63, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday. “To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.

Hanks added, “Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!”

As Hanks’ condition was confirmed, Warner Bros. suspended production on the Austin Butler-led movie on Wednesday. The studio noted that its “working closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the individual,” seemingly meaning the Oscar winner.

Hanks gave an update on how he and Wilson are coping with the virus on Thursday, March 12. “@ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us,” he wrote. “We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time.”

The Cast Away actor continued, “There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx.’

The illness, also known as COVID-19, originated in the Wuhan, Hubei, province in China in December 2019. Symptoms of the virus, which is spread from person to person, include fever and coughing.

There are more than 125,000 cases and 4,600 deaths worldwide as of Friday.