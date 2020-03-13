Tom Hanks Says ‘There Is No Crying in Baseball’ in Coronavirus Update

Staying strong. Tom Hanks gave an update — and offered some words of wisdom — on his and Rita Wilson‘s health following their coronavirus diagnosis.

“Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us,” the A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood actor, 63, captioned a selfie with Wilson, 63, on Thursday, March 12. “We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time.”

Hanks added a reference to his 1992 film A League of Their Own writing, “There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball.”

The Cast Away star and Wilson announced that they had tested positive for COVID-19 via Instagram on Wednesday, March 11 — making them one of the first in Hollywood to contract the virus.

“Hello, folks,” Hanks penned at the time. “Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

Hours later, Tom’s sons, Colin Hanks and Chet Hanks, took to social media to give an update on their parents’ condition.

“My parents are receiving excellent care in Australia and are doing well (and in good spirits) given the circumstances. Despite the fact that I’m in LA and haven’t seen them in over three weeks, we have been in constant contact and [I] am confident that they will make a full recovery,” Colin, 42, wrote via Instagram.

Chet, 29, shared in a video posted via Instagram that he had recently spoken with the couple, who he said are “not even that sick.”

“Yeah, it’s true, my parents got coronavirus. Crazy,” the Empire star said. “They’re both down in Australia right now because my dad was shooting a movie down there. I just got off the phone with them. They both are fine. They’re not even that sick, they’re not worried about it, they’re not tripping, but they’re going through the necessary health precautions obviously. But I don’t think it’s anything to be too worried about.”

Tom and the Now and Then star received an outpouring of support from celebrity pals after their announcement including Tim Allen, Ellen DeGeneres and Reese Witherspoon.

“Woody, I should have made you two wear my space suits!” the Toy Story star, 66, captioned a photo via Twitter of Tom’s character Buzz Lightyear. “You and Rita rest and get well!”

DeGeneres, 62, tweeted, “Wishing you both a speedy recovery and sending lots of love,” while Witherspoon, 43, simply wrote, “please take care.”