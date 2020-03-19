One day at a time. Tom Hanks’ sister gave an update on the actor’s condition after he and his wife, Rita Wilson, tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“I have communicated with my brother. He’s not great, but still OK,” Sandra Hanks Benoiton told the Daily Mail on Wednesday, March 18. “[Am I] shocked? No. He’s an actor, not a god, [but] medical care in Australia is good.”

Hanks Benoiton and her family have lived in Pordenone, Italy, since 2016. They are on lockdown until at least April 3 due to the pandemic.

“We’re OK here,” she told the British newspaper. “Staying home is fine with us, and this community is wonderful. I’m lucky to be here. The spirit of the people is amazing! The U.S. and the U.K. are failing miserably, however. … We’ll see what happens next.”

Hanks and Wilson, both 63, announced via Instagram on March 11 that they “were found to be positive” for the disease while in Australia, where he had been working on the upcoming Elvis Presley biopic.

“We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches,” he wrote at the time. “Rita had chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. … We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?”

Later that day, the couple’s sons Colin Hanks and Chet Hanks thanked fans for their well wishes. “We have been in constant contact and am confident that they will make a full recovery,” Colin, 42, wrote via Instagram.

The A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood star and the singer were released from the hospital on Monday, March 16, and are now self-quarantining at a rental house in Australia.

