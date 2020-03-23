The queen has spoken! Stevie Nicks has been “inspired” by Harry Styles and his sophomore album, Fine Line, while practicing social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The legendary Fleetwood Mac singer, 71, took to Twitter on Monday, March 23, to share some hopeful words with her followers during the uncertainty of the coronavirus crisis. After reassuring fans that she was safe and healthy, Nicks gave a special shout-out to the former One Direction member, 26, for helping her through this trying time.

“I know you are doing everything you can to help the situation we are all in,” the “Edge of Seventeen” songstress wrote. “I am getting all my paintings and drawings out — listening to music (mostly Harry Styles’ Fine Line) and being inspired by him to write some new songs and poetry. Way to go, H. It is your Rumours.”

Before signing off, the music maven gave one final piece of advice to help people through “all this free time” and hard news: “Just dance.”

Nicks has formed a loving bond with Styles over the years, previously joking to Rolling Stone that she and bandmate Mick Fleetwood “adopted” the former X Factor UK contestant. Two years after the release of Styles’ self-titled debut solo record, the “Silver Springs” singer told the publication that she was “so happy” the former boy bander was brave enough to venture outside of that mold.

“He could have made a pop record and that would have been the easy way for him,” Nicks said in January 2019. “But I guess he decided he wanted to be born in 1948, too — he made a record that was more like 1975.”

Three months later, Styles introduced his “magical gypsy godmother” before she made history as the first woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice. She was first inducted as part of Fleetwood Mac in 1998, and again for her solo work in March 2019, when Styles thanked her for her devoted mentorship.

“She sees all the romance and the drama in the world and she celebrates it,” the Dunkirk actor said at the time. “She will stand on stage introducing a song, telling you how she wrote them — honestly — like you’re the only other person in the world. You’re more than a fan. You are a friend.”

After Styles gushed over the “Landslide” singer, she attempted to explain why her bond with him is so special to her — but accidentally forgot the boy band that helped him rise to fame.

“What I really loved about Harry was that when he decided to make a solo record from ‘NSync,” she said after her induction. “Sorry. I’m never going to live that one down, I know it. One Direction. Well, I liked One Direction too.”