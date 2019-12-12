



Opposite direction. Liam Payne is focused on his solo career after One Direction took a hiatus more than four years ago, but he does want to reconnect with former bandmate Harry Styles.

The “Polaroid” singer, 26, told The Face Magazine in an interview published on Wednesday, December 11, that Styles, 25, is a “mystery” now.

“To be honest with you, more than anyone, probably Harry,” Payne told the publication when asked which group member he’d want to take a walk with. “With Harry there’s so much mystery around who he’s become.”

The “Strip That Down” singer whose first solo record, LP1, dropped on December 6, is on a different path than Styles who is set to drop his second solo album, Fine Line, on December 13.

“I was looking at some pictures of him the other day, and I just thought, ‘I don’t know what more I’d say to him other than, ‘Hello’ and ‘How are you?’” he said. “I mean, look at the stuff I put out and the stuff Harry puts out. Polar opposite.”

He added: “I’m like the anti-Christ version of what Harry is.”

As for his other 1D bandmates, the British singer thinks he has a good handle on where they’re at. “I speak to Louis [Tomlinson] quite regularly,” the “Stack It Up” singer told the magazine. “And I feel like I know where I stand with Niall [Horan].”

In addition to releasing his first record outside the band, Payne has been focusing on life at home with his two-year-old son Bear and coparenting with ex-girlfriend Cheryl Cole during the holidays.

“I’m going to go down and see Bear, maybe cook a Christmas dinner and just hang out with family,” the singer said on the ITV show This Morning on December 5. “I like to do Sunday roasts. It brings you back to normality. We’re going to go down and cook some good food and hang out.”

This year, the “Familiar” singer hopes Bear will be more into Christmas, especially for Cole’s sake, who did all the wrapping and unwrapping last year. “I think it’s the first time he really gets Christmas now,” Payne said. “I want to see if he actually gets unwrapping presents this year though, because otherwise, it’ll just be Cheryl by the tree again.”

Payne and his ex, 36, dated from 2015 to 2018. They welcomed son Bear in March 2017.