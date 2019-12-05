



Home for the holidays! Liam Payne will be home for the holidays this year with his ex-girlfriend Cheryl Cole and their two-year-old son Bear.

“I’m going to go down and see Bear, maybe cook a Christmas dinner and just hang out with family,” Payne, 26, said on the ITV show This Morning on Thursday, December 5. “I like to do Sunday roasts. It brings you back to normality. We’re going to go down and cook some good food and hang out.”

Payne has been dating Maya Henry since September, but when it comes to the holidays, he likes to focus on his family life, which means cooking for them and being there on Christmas morning.

The former One Direction singer revealed that he and his ex, 36, usually do the holidays together, even if she ends up doing most of the gift wrapping.

“I think it’s the first time he really gets Christmas now,” the British singer said when talking about his little one. “I want to see if he actually gets unwrapping presents this year though, because otherwise, it’ll just be Cheryl by the tree again.”

He added: “I can really remember it from last year. She wrapped them all up and then unwrapped them and I just sat there going, ‘Right, what is this?’”

The former flames have been coparenting since their breakup in 2018, and according to the “Familiar” singer, his focus is on being a present father.

“As a dad, I think one of the hardest parts at the start of it all is to feel as involved as possible,” the singer told Us Weekly exclusively in May. “One of my biggest tips I would say is cooking, because if you’re cooking and you’re looking after her and she’s looking after [your kid], then you’re looking after everybody. And you want to feel like that part of the unit … so cooking was always a really big thing for me at the start.”

Cole, for her part, says she’s the “strict one.” “Liam is much softer than me,” she told The Telegraph in April 2019. “But it is what it is, and I’m OK about it. When you have a baby, you are not consumed with just thinking about yourself. It’s your responsibility to keep things settled and happy, so you make the best of everything, and we have.”

The “Stack It Up” singer and the singer dated from 2015 to 2018. They welcomed son Bear in March 2017.